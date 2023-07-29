Local

City council debating program to reduce costs of sidewalk repairs for residents

City council debating program to reduce costs of sidewalk repairs for residents

PITTSBURGH — A new program to cut sidewalk repair costs for Pittsburgh residents is being debated by the city council.

According to TribLIVE.com, Pittsburgh residents and business owners are responsible for repairs to their city sidewalks at their properties.

The new program would have the repairs completed by the Department of Public Works.

The repairs would be done at a lower cost than private companies.

