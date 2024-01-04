Local

City of Pittsburgh announces People’s Choice winner in Gingerbread Competition

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

Pittsburgh’s annual Gingerbread House Display and Competition entries

The People’s Choice winner has been announced in the City of Pittsburgh’s Annual Gingerbread Competition.

Blackhawk High School’s entry, “Rapunzel’s Tower,” was the favorite among voters. The gingerbread house was designed by sculpture class students.

“I couldn’t be prouder of the amazing community we have in the Blackhawk School District. We look forward to this annual event because it brings joy and the spirit of the holiday to all of our student body,” art department teacher Ashley Biega said.

The entry also won first place in the high school category.

