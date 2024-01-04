City of Pittsburgh announces People’s Choice winner in Gingerbread Competition

The People’s Choice winner has been announced in the City of Pittsburgh’s Annual Gingerbread Competition.

Blackhawk High School’s entry, “Rapunzel’s Tower,” was the favorite among voters. The gingerbread house was designed by sculpture class students.

“I couldn’t be prouder of the amazing community we have in the Blackhawk School District. We look forward to this annual event because it brings joy and the spirit of the holiday to all of our student body,” art department teacher Ashley Biega said.

The entry also won first place in the high school category.

Thousands of votes have been tallied, and the winner of the 21st Annual @Pittsburgh Gingerbread Display & Competition’s People’s Choice Award is:



Blackhawk High School for their entry “Rapunzel’s Tower” - congratulations to BHS on their second consecutive honor! pic.twitter.com/vQhUhWRuoW — City of Pittsburgh Office Special Events (@PghEventsOffice) January 4, 2024

