City of Pittsburgh bolsters police presence, public safety strategy in South Side

PITTSBURGH — The City of Pittsburgh is enhancing its public safety strategy in the South Side nightlife district, focusing on increased police presence and community engagement to address safety concerns.

This initiative — led by the Mayor’s Office in collaboration with City Council, the Department of Public Safety and other stakeholders — aims to reduce crime and improve safety in the bustling South Side business district.

A significant part of the strategy includes an increased police presence on weekends, with additional resources from each police zone and support from Pennsylvania State Police troopers.

Pittsburgh Police have seized 68 firearms in the South Side this year, compared to 60 in all of 2024, highlighting efforts to reduce gun violence in the area.

The city has also partnered with the Allegheny County Juvenile Probation Department to restrict access to the South Side for youth on electronic monitoring, adding a layer of accountability and reducing the presence of minors in adult spaces.

To provide safe alternatives for youth, CitiParks will host Late Night Basketball at the West Penn Recreation Center starting Sept. 5, offering activities like open gym basketball and entertainment.

