City of Pittsburgh Christmas Tree installed in front of City-County building

PITTSBURGH — Another sign that the holidays are rapidly approaching arrived in Pittsburgh Saturday.

The Department of Public Works Forestry Division began the annual installation of the city’s Christmas Tree.

The installation caused rolling traffic delays throughout the morning as the 40-foot blue spruce traveled from Springdale to downtown Pittsburgh.

Now that the tree is standing in front of the City-County building, the next step is decorating the tree with lights and ornaments. Decoration will cause the northbound lane of Grant Street closest to the City-County Building to close from 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday.

The tree won’t light up for another, though. The tree will be lit during the annual City of Pittsburgh Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony and City-County Building Lightshow, which begins at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 18.

