City of Pittsburgh honors Pitt Basketball great Sam Clancy with celebration and street naming

PITTSBURGH — The City of Pittsburgh will honor Pitt men’s basketball great Sam Clancy with a celebration and a street naming, the university released in a press release on Tuesday.

City Council will declare Saturday, June 24 as “Sam Clancy Day” in the City of Pittsburgh on Wednesday. The Council will read a proclamation on Wednesday Downtown at the City Council Building (Fifth Floor, 414 Grant Street).

The City will also unveil a street sign this Saturday, honoring Clancy at the corner of Bedford Avenue and Roberts Street in the Crawford-Roberts neighborhood in the Hill District.

Read the full story from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh here.

