City of Pittsburgh kicking off program to feed youth this summer

PITTSBURGH — The City of Pittsburgh kicks off its summer food program next week.

According to a news release, the program starts Tuesday, June 20 at Allegheny Commons Park in the area near the National Aviary from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“Thanks to our partners at Pittsburgh Public Schools-Food Service Division, American Dairy Association-Northeast, and the Greater Pittsburgh Food Bank we will continue to feed Pittsburgh youth when school goes on summer break,” said Kathryn Vargas, CitiParks Director.

The kick-off event Tuesday will end with lunch for children from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The program runs from June 21 to August 18 and is free for anyone under 18 or residents with intellectual disabilities up to age 21.

