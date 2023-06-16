Local

City of Pittsburgh kicking off program to feed youth this summer

By WPXI.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH — The City of Pittsburgh kicks off its summer food program next week.

According to a news release, the program starts Tuesday, June 20 at Allegheny Commons Park in the area near the National Aviary from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“Thanks to our partners at Pittsburgh Public Schools-Food Service Division, American Dairy Association-Northeast, and the Greater Pittsburgh Food Bank we will continue to feed Pittsburgh youth when school goes on summer break,” said Kathryn Vargas, CitiParks Director.

The kick-off event Tuesday will end with lunch for children from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The program runs from June 21 to August 18 and is free for anyone under 18 or residents with intellectual disabilities up to age 21.

For more information about the program, click here.

