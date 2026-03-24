City of Pittsburgh moves April yard waste collection date due to NFL Draft

PITTSBURGH — The City of Pittsburgh has moved up the day for yard waste collection.

Yard waste collection is now April 18, a week earlier than the originally scheduled date. City officials decided to move the collection because of “challenges” with the NFL Draft and other special events.

Yard waste must be placed at the curb before 6 a.m. on collection day.

City officials offered the following guidance for what can and cannot be collected:

Accepted Yard Debris in Paper Bags (No Plastic):

Leaves

Branches (under 5 feet in length /4 inches in diameter). Must be tied and bundled with natural fiber, twine or rope.

Brush

Grass

Waste NOT accepted:

Plastic bags

Metal or wire

Rocks, blocks, bricks, and ceramics

Dirt or gravel

Glass, metal, or plastic

Manure

Trash

Recycling

Any debris that doesn’t follow the above guidelines will be left at the curb.

On April 18, yard debris can also be dropped off at the following three Department of Public Works locations:

(East End) DPW Second Division at 6814 Hamilton Avenue, 15208

(Hazelwood) DPW Third Division at 40 Melanchton Street, 15207

(West End) DPW Fifth Division at 1330 Hassler Street, 15220

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