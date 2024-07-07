Local

City of Pittsburgh to open Cooling Centers on Monday, Tuesday

By WPXI.com News Staff

Pittsburgh skyline (WPXI)

By WPXI.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh city officials say Cooling Centers will be activated on Monday, as forecasted temperatures exceed 90 degrees.

CitiParks plans to open six Healthy Active Living Centers as Cooling Centers on Monday and Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The locations of the cooling centers are as follows:

  • Beechview Healthy Active Living Community Center
    • 1555 Broadway Avenue
    • Pittsburgh, PA 15216
    • 412-567-7290
  • Brighton Heights Healthy Active Living Community Center
    • 3515 McClure Avenue
    • Pittsburgh, PA 15212
    • 412-766-4656
  • Greenfield Healthy Active Living Community Center
    • 745 Greenfield Avenue
    • Pittsburgh, PA 15217
    • 412-422-6551
  • Homewood Healthy Active Living Community Center
    • 7321 Frankstown Road
    • Pittsburgh, PA 15208
    • 412-244-4190
  • Sheraden Healthy Active Living Community Center
    • 720 Sherwood Avenue
    • Pittsburgh, PA 15204
    • 412-777-5012
  • South Side Healthy Active Living Community Center
    • 12th & Bingham Streets
    • Pittsburgh, PA 15203

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Man dies after being shot by woman while trying to enter house in Carrick
  • Pine Township neighbors react after 2 men found dead in pool on July 4th holiday
  • LGBTQ advocates mourn Mercer County teen as some call for hate crime charges
  • VIDEO: Pitt legend Bobby Grier dead at 91
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read