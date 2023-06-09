City of Pittsburgh opening 15 of its pools next weekend

The City of Pittsburgh announced Friday that it’s opening 15 of its 18 pools next Saturday, June 17.

“Our priority is opening pools so that Pittsburghers can have a safe, fun summer! We hope that the continued growth of lifeguard staff in future summers will allow us to return to full capacity that would include offering additional programs such as learn-to-swim lessons, water aerobics and swim team,” said CitiParks Director Kathryn Vargas in a release.

Eleven of the 15 pools will be open seven days a week while four of them will operate on a 5-day schedule.

Three of the pools -- Bloomfield, Homewood and Sheraden -- won’t be opening due to either mechanical issues or renovations.

The city said they recruited 145 lifeguards to open the pools.

“We appreciate the community’s support in this year’s lifeguard recruitment efforts. We are encouraged with the growth of our team and being able to open 15 pools,” Vargas noted.

Pool Hours will be as follows at these 11 Pools:

Ammon, Highland, Jack Stack, Magee, Moore, Phillips, Ormsby, Ream, Schenley, West Penn, and Westwood

Monday through Friday

12 p.m.-1 p.m.: Adult Lap Swim

1 p.m.-7 p.m.: Open Swim

7 p.m.-7:45 PM: Adult Lap Swim

Saturday, Sunday & Holidays (Holidays: Juneteenth Observance 6/19, July 4th, Labor Day)

12 p.m.-1 p.m.: Adult Lap Swim

1 p.m.-5:45 p.m.: Open Swim

(Due to size and capacity limitations, Schenley Pool will be unable to host lap swim.)

Hours for Banksville, McBride, Riverview, and Sue Murray are as follows:

BANKSVILLE & RIVERVIEW:

Tuesday, Thursday & Friday

12 p.m. -4:45 p.m.: Open Swim

Saturday, Sunday & Holidays

12 p.m. -1 p.m.: Adult Lap Swim

1 p.m. -5:45 p.m.: Open Swim

McBRIDE & SUE MURRAY:

Monday through Friday

12-4:45 PM Open Swim

CitiParks Pools details can be found here: https://pittsburghpa.gov/citiparks/swimming-outdoor

