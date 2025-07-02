City of Pittsburgh, PRT services altered on Friday for Fourth of July

PITTSBURGH — Due to the Fourth of July, several services and facilities in the City of Pittsburgh will be altered on Friday.

According to city officials, all offices will be closed Friday and resume regular operations on Monday.

Additionally, anyone who normally has refuse, recycling or bulk waste collection scheduled on Friday will instead have that material picked up on Saturday.

The holiday will also close the following CitiPark facilities: Healthy Active Living Centers, Recreation Centers, Mellon Park Tennis Center, Schenley Park Skating Rink, Summer Food Service Program and Northside Farmers Market.

Spray parks and pools will be open, with most operating on holiday hours.

Pittsburgh Regional Transit service will also be modified on Friday. Buses will operate on a Sunday schedule and the light rail system will run on a special holiday schedule.

Riders are encouraged to prepare for travel delays.

