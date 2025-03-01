City of Pittsburgh secures nearly $1.7 million in state funding for pedestrian safety projects

PITTSBURGH — The City of Pittsburgh is pushing for safer conditions for pedestrians and will use new funding to make it happen.

Nearly $1.7 million will come from Pennsylvania’s Department of Community and Economic Development, Commonwealth Financing Authority, and PennDOT.

“This funding is a direct reflection of our commitment to building safe, connected communities throughout Pittsburgh,” said Mayor Ed Gainey. “Governor Shapiro understands the importance of investing in our infrastructure to ensure our neighborhoods are safe and accessible, and we are thrilled to see these vital projects come to life.”

$647,050 will go toward making funding safer In the North Shore. That includes upgrades to traffic signals at the intersection of East General Robinson Street and Sandusky Street. Project leaders also hope to make the area more walkable.

$335,982 will be put toward installing a new traffic light at the intersection of Centre Avenue and North Dithridge Street in North Oakland. City leaders said this will help keep Pitt and CMU students and faculty safe.

$250,000 will be used to attempt to make Smallman Street safer.

The city will also purchase new lighting for Penn Avenue in East Liberty using $450,000.

