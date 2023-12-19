Local

City of Pittsburgh seeking volunteers for its ‘Snow Angels’ program

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — The City of Pittsburgh is seeking volunteers for its “Snow Angels” program.

The program is designed to assist seniors and residents with disabilities who need help during the winter months.

Volunteers assist people in their neighborhoods with shoveling and salting sidewalks and walkways.

“It’s important that we look out for one another and the Snow Angels program is a vital service for our neighbors in need,” said Mayor Ed Gainey. “If you can volunteer, do so to ensure that seniors and Pittsburghers with disabilities can continue to thrive during and after winter weather events.”

If you’d like to sign up, click here.

