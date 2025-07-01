City of Pittsburgh to temporarily close Nine Mile Run Trail for solar remediation project

PITTSBURGH — The City of Pittsburgh will temporarily close a portion of the Nine Mile Run Trail from July 7 to July 18, 2025, to facilitate the Swisshelm Park Solar Remediation Project.

The closure, announced by the City of Pittsburgh and the Urban Redevelopment Authority, is necessary to accommodate the solar remediation efforts in Swisshelm Park. The project aims to enhance environmental sustainability while minimizing disruption to trail users.

“We appreciate the public’s patience as we complete this important work,” said Mayor Ed Gainey. “By prioritizing both environmental remediation and recreational access, this project reflects our commitment to a healthier, more sustainable Pittsburgh.”

The project team has managed to significantly reduce the length of the trail closure from earlier estimates. This adjustment ensures that the trail remains accessible for the majority of the remediation project, with no construction truck traffic on the trail.

Trail users are advised to plan alternate routes while it’s closed. Updates will be provided if weather or project conditions change the expected schedule.

