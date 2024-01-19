City of Pittsburgh will open warming centers on Saturday for predicted low temperatures

PITTSBURGH — The City of Pittsburgh is opening warming centers on Saturday.

Forecasted temperatures are predicting highs of less than 20 degrees.

The below warming centers will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and all are welcome:

Beechview Healthy Active Living Community Center

1555 Broadway Avenue

Pittsburgh, PA 15216

412-567-7290

Brighton Heights Healthy Active Living Community Center

3515 McClure Avenue

Pittsburgh, PA 15212

412-766-4656

Greenfield Healthy Active Living Community Center

745 Greenfield Avenue

Pittsburgh, PA 15217

412-422-6551

Homewood Healthy Active Living Community Center

7321 Frankstown Road

Pittsburgh, PA 15208

412-244-4190

Sheraden Healthy Active Living Community Center

720 Sherwood Avenue

Pittsburgh, Pa 15204

412-777-5012

South Side Market House Healthy Active Living Community Center

12th & Bingham Streets

Pittsburgh, PA 15203

412-488-8404

These CitiParks Recreation Centers are open on Saturdays:

AMMON (2217 Bedford Avenue, 15219) Monday-Friday: 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday: 11-3

BROOKLINE (1400 Oakridge Street, 15226) Monday-Friday: 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday: 8 a.m.-12 p.m.

MAGEE (745 Greenfield Avenue, 15217) Monday-Friday: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

PAULSON (1201 Paulson Avenue, 15206) Monday-Friday: 12-8 p.m. Saturday: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

PHILLIPS (201 Parkfield Street, 15210) Monday-Friday: 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday: 8 a.m.-12 p.m.

WARRINGTON (329 Warrington Avenue, 15210) Monday-Friday: 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

WEST PENN (450 30th Street, 15219) Monday-Friday: 9 a.m.-9 p.m., Saturday: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

©2024 Cox Media Group