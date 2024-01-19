City of Pittsburgh will open warming centers on Saturday for predicted low temperatures

PITTSBURGH — The City of Pittsburgh is opening warming centers on Saturday.
Forecasted temperatures are predicting highs of less than 20 degrees.
The below warming centers will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and all are welcome:
Beechview Healthy Active Living Community Center
1555 Broadway Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15216
412-567-7290
Brighton Heights Healthy Active Living Community Center
3515 McClure Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15212
412-766-4656
Greenfield Healthy Active Living Community Center
745 Greenfield Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15217
412-422-6551
Homewood Healthy Active Living Community Center
7321 Frankstown Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15208
412-244-4190
Sheraden Healthy Active Living Community Center
720 Sherwood Avenue
Pittsburgh, Pa 15204
412-777-5012
South Side Market House Healthy Active Living Community Center
12th & Bingham Streets
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
412-488-8404
These CitiParks Recreation Centers are open on Saturdays:
AMMON (2217 Bedford Avenue, 15219) Monday-Friday: 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday: 11-3
BROOKLINE (1400 Oakridge Street, 15226) Monday-Friday: 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday: 8 a.m.-12 p.m.
MAGEE (745 Greenfield Avenue, 15217) Monday-Friday: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
PAULSON (1201 Paulson Avenue, 15206) Monday-Friday: 12-8 p.m. Saturday: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
PHILLIPS (201 Parkfield Street, 15210) Monday-Friday: 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday: 8 a.m.-12 p.m.
WARRINGTON (329 Warrington Avenue, 15210) Monday-Friday: 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
WEST PENN (450 30th Street, 15219) Monday-Friday: 9 a.m.-9 p.m., Saturday: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
