Missing 15-year-old girl located, police say

WASHINGTON, Pa. — UPDATE 1 p.m.: Harper Smith has been located, police say.

-----

The City of Washington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teenager.

Harper Smith was last seen on Sept. 16 and was wearing all black at the time.

Smith has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the City of Washington police at 724-223-4226.

Tips can also be submitted via email at tips@washingtonpa.us.

