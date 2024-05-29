City of Washington police investigating multiple porch pirate incidents

WASHINGTON, Pa. — The City of Washington Police Department is investigating multiple incidents involving “porch pirates.”

Washington police took to their Facebook page to share images of two suspects they are looking to identify. The incidents happened in various areas of the city.

Anyone with information is asked to contact City of Washington police via their Facebook page or contact the Detective Unit at 724-223-1386.

