Local

City of Washington police investigating multiple porch pirate incidents

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

City of Washington police investigating multiple porch pirate incidents City of Washington police investigating multiple porch pirate incidents

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

WASHINGTON, Pa. — The City of Washington Police Department is investigating multiple incidents involving “porch pirates.”

Washington police took to their Facebook page to share images of two suspects they are looking to identify. The incidents happened in various areas of the city.

Anyone with information is asked to contact City of Washington police via their Facebook page or contact the Detective Unit at 724-223-1386.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • First Pavilion at Star Lake concert sold out; heavy traffic expected
  • 1 dead, 7 hurt after explosion in downtown Youngstown
  • Diocese of Greensburg opens investigation after parish cemetery employee’s arrest
  • VIDEO: Hill District business owner recognized by City of Pittsburgh
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read