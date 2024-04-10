City of Washington police looking for information on shots fired call

WASHINGTON, Pa. — The City of Washington police are investigating a shots fired call in two areas from early Wednesday morning.

Police said a shots fired call came in just after 3 a.m. for the areas of Beech Street and Hallam Avenue and Duncan Avenue and Hallam Avenue.

Washington police are asking anyone with information on the incident to call the department at 724-223-4226.

