Clairton City Schools to participate in pilot tutoring program using AI technology

CLAIRTON, Pa. — A fundamental building block for education is learning to read.

“You need reading for every single thing,” said Deb Maurizio, the Principal at Clairton Elementary School

In the Clairton City School District, nearly 80% of elementary students are not proficient in the subject — but a new pilot program starting next week hopes to boost those numbers.

“We’ve screened about 10 students in first grade and 10 students in second grade that are going to be potential candidates for the program,” Maurizio said.

The program is run through Literacy Pittsburgh. Tutors will come to the school to meet with students twice a week using lesson plans with artificial intelligence technology.

“What will happen at the end of a lesson the tutor will work with the student and answer typically three or four questions. Those will then judge what lesson they need next. So the AI reads those questions and says oh they passed these but didn’t get these right,” said Caitlin Griffiths, of Literacy Pittsburgh.

Then the AI will generate a specific lesson to the students’ needs for the program. Those tutoring lessons are set to start next week in Clairton, but the technology is still being built out for the pilot phase. The hope is that it fills a need in this district and expands to include even more students.

“Just to hear the words AI when you hear artificial intelligence it’s kind of taking everyone by storm but it makes sense because it’s really being able to respond to the students’ needs and meeting them where they are,” Maurizio said.

Once the pilot finishes in May, Clairton and Catalyst Academy will join three other districts that have not been picked to expand the program to include up to 100 students in the fall.

