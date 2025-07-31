Clark Howard: Don’t ignore recalls for your vehicle; it could cost you in the long run

Channel 11 consumer advisor Clark Howard warns car owners not to ignore recall notices, as automakers are issuing more recalls than ever due to increased technology in vehicles.

Ford has recently made headlines for having a record year in terms of vehicle recalls, highlighting a growing trend among automakers. According to Howard, the complexity of modern cars, which are packed with advanced technology, is a significant factor contributing to the rise in recalls.

“You want to take care of them, especially technology-involved ones, because the cost later when that recall ends and you’re on the hook for it will be really expensive,” said Clark Howard.

While many of the recalls are not related to safety issues, Howard emphasizes the importance of addressing them promptly. Ignoring recall notices can lead to costly repairs once the recall period ends.

The increase in recalls is not limited to Ford; other automakers are also experiencing a higher number of recalls for newer vehicles.

