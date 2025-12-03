Clark Howard highlights issue of workers being misclassified as independent contractors

Consumer adviser Clark Howard highlights the issue of workers being misclassified as independent contractors, urging them to seek better opportunities.

Many workers are treated as independent contractors without benefits, vacation or sick leave, despite being required to follow specific schedules and work instructions.

Clark Howard advises workers to report mistreatment and to believe in their skills, suggesting they find employment where they are treated fairly.

Howard points out that workers who are misclassified as independent contractors often face job insecurity, as they can be dismissed without notice.

He emphasizes that if a workplace dictates when employees must arrive and leave, and how they should perform their tasks, they may be improperly classified.

The real solution, according to Howard, is for workers to leverage their talents and move to companies that offer proper employment benefits.

