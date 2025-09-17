Clark Howard: Importance of having a financial safety net amid widespread job uncertainty

Layoffs across multiple industries are causing widespread job uncertainty, prompting consumer advisor Clark Howard to offer advice on how to prepare for potential unemployment.

As layoffs become more prevalent, workers are increasingly anxious about job security, especially with the added uncertainty from the rollout of tariffs. Howard emphasizes the importance of having a financial safety net and being prepared for the possibility of losing one’s job.

“Workers are really nervous right now,” said Clark Howard, a consumer advisor. “Layoffs have gotten worse with so many employers.”

Howard advises individuals to start saving money in a rainy day account to cushion the impact of a potential layoff. He stresses the importance of being proactive and prepared for such situations.

In the event of a layoff, Howard suggests negotiating the amount of severance pay. “The longer you’ve worked at a place, the more severance that it is reasonable for you to ask for,” he explained.

When searching for a new job, Howard recommends leveraging personal contacts rather than relying solely on online applications. “You get a job through people, not through websites,” he noted.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group