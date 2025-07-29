Clark Howard: Now is the time to shop for a better deal on your home internet

Channel 11 Consumer Advisor Clark Howard suggests that now is the time to shop for a better deal on home internet services due to a market share war between phone, cable, and mobile companies.

Howard explains that mobile phone companies are now offering fixed wireless internet services to homes, which, while not as fast as one gig service, are often sufficient for most users and can lead to significant savings.

“A lot of us have been convinced by marketing and advertising that we need one gig service,” Howard says, emphasizing that slower speeds are adequate for most activities except gaming.

The competition among internet service providers is intensifying as mobile companies enter the market with fixed wireless options. These services are generally not as fast as traditional cable or fiber options, but they offer a viable alternative for many consumers.

Howard advises consumers to consider these slower, more affordable internet plans, as they can meet the needs of most households while reducing costs.

By exploring different internet service options, consumers can potentially save money without sacrificing performance for everyday use, according to Howard.

