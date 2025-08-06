Clark Howard: Smoky smell in hotel rooms, rental cars could cost travelers hundreds

Travelers are advised to be cautious of smoky smells in hotel rooms and rental cars to avoid costly charges for smoking.

Consumer advisor Clark Howard warns that some hotels and car rental companies may charge guests hundreds of dollars if they detect smoke odors, even if the guests did not smoke.

“I’m hearing from more and more people who are getting bills from hotels saying they smoked in the room or car renters who get billed for saying they smoke in a car,” said Clark Howard.

Howard advises travelers to immediately request a different room or car if they notice any smell of smoke upon arrival. “When I go to a car rental plaza and they give me a car and I get in I can tell it’s got that stank smoking smell. What do I do? I go get another car before I leave there,” he explained. He emphasizes the importance of addressing the issue promptly to avoid being charged. “Because you don’t wanna be the one they charge 400 or $500 to, and what do they do? They just put it straight through on your credit card and then you’re fighting to get your own money back,” Howard warned.

