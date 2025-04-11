Clash between Mayor, DA continues on how to handle nuisance properties in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Debate between Pittsburgh’s mayor and Allegheny County’s district attorney continues.

District Attorney Stephen Zappala sent a letter to Mayor Gainey asking for his help with some nuisance properties. While the mayor said he appreciated the DA’s newfound concern, he prefers a different approach.

Sources told Channel 11′s Chief Investigator Rick Earle about the letter. Earle questioned Gainey and Zappala on the situation last week.

The DA’s letter requested information about the conditions of a handful of private properties that receive government funding in the city that require further criminal investigation.

In the letter, the DA said, “Given your public position, your cooperation in this regard in explaining the City and County’s involvement with, and oversight of these properties would be appreciated.”

The DA’s investigation of deplorable conditions at the Mon View Heights Housing Complex in West Mifflin led to criminal charges against the owners and revealed that other privately owned subsidized housing projects that receive government funding are also in similar conditions. Zappala said a handful are in the City of Pittsburgh.

“They don’t run right. They are all going to fail for the same reason. Mon View failed. So we have to do some things quickly. I may need the help of a grand jury, but we are going to fix this,” Zappala said.

Mayor Gainey responded in a letter sent to the DA on Thursday. He said he is committed to resolving problems at nuisance properties without displacing the residents.

“I prefer to work with a coalition of other elected community leaders, residents and housing policy experts to find solutions that don’t displace residents,” said Gainey.

Earle asked Gainey about the DA’s letter last week and he said he had not seen it yet.

Gainey said that he and the DA have had a contentious relationship, but the DA said that, for more than a year now, he has been investigating the finances of the city.

Just last month, Gainey called the DA a racist.

