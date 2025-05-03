Class actions lawsuit filed against funeral home owner accused of dumping pets in landfill

PITTSBURGH — The pictures tell the stories, a dozen photos and a collar, all beloved pets by two women.

Tears still fill their eyes as they recall the heart-shattering news that the ashes behind each of their photos may not belong to their beloved pets.

“These animals were members of their family, and they believe their family was not treated with any type of respect in fact it was disrespect,” said Attorney Robert Peirce.

The class action lawsuit is now being filed as more victims come forward. All of them claim to have paid Patrick Vereb for a proper burial of their pet, yet an Attorney General’s Office complaint said Vereb dumped those pets in a landfill instead.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Pittsburgh funeral home owner accused of dumping pets in landfill instead of cremating them

“The purpose of the class action is primarily to find out what happened to these animals and why,” Peirce said.

These victims are now seeking answers, knowing it may not be the information they want to hear. While the AG’s criminal case only covers the years 2021-2024, Peirce encourages anyone who used these services to give them a call.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Woman questions if her pet’s ashes are real after funeral home owner was charged with deception

“I’m afraid this is the tip of the iceberg and it could be worse,” Peirce said.

The law offices already had dozens of victims reach out and do plan to try to get some money back.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Former employee reporting suspicions to police led to charges against Pittsburgh funeral home owner

If you think you are a victim, you can contact the two law firms.

Rob Peirce, Robert Peirce & Associates

robpeirce@peircelaw.com

Gary Lynch, Lynch Carpenter

gary@lcllp.com

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group