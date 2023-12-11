Class at South Fayette High School publishes children’s book

SOUTH FAYETTE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A class at South Fayette High School published a children’s book, written and illustrated by students.

Students in grades nine through 12 were given an opportunity to take a “children’s literature” course.

The class meets daily and published its first book, “The Lions Who Love Literature” recently. Hard copies were received just after Thanksgiving.

“We knew we were taking on a big challenge at the start of the year,” said “Children’s Literature teacher Ms. Jacqueline Mannina. “The students were motivated, and we maintained our focus on completing the book before the end of the semester. I am so proud of my students for their hard work and diligence, as well as their creativity.”

Copies of the book are being placed in school libraries across the district. Each student received their own copy.

The district said there are no plans to sell the book at this time.

