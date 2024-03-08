Cleveland man with lengthy criminal history sentenced for drug trafficking in Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH — A Cleveland man was sentenced to nine years in prison for conspiring to traffic fentanyl and heroin in Pennsylvania Thursday.

The Department of Justice said Albert Cummings, 44, has a lengthy criminal history, with over 25 prior convictions from separate prosecutions in Ohio over the last 25 years.

Evidence presented in court says that in 2020 and 2021, Cummings engaged in interstate fentanyl and heroin trafficking from Ohio to Pennsylvania.

Previously, Cummings had convictions for cocaine trafficking, domestic violence and gun crimes. He was on bond in 2020 and 2021 for pending charges for gun and fraud crimes in Ohio.

Cummings was sentenced to 108 months in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release.

