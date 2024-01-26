Closing the gap between students, mental health resources

PITTSBURGH — On Friday, Lieutenant Governor Austin Davis visited Western Pennsylvania to announce new mental health funding.

$90 million dollars will be divided up among school districts across the state.

“The biggest thing that we lost as students was our communication or socialization,” said Mohammad Shedeed, a recent graduate of South Fayette.

For students like Shedeed, their high school experiences were unique due to the COVID-19 pandemic: Most of it was spent online or behind masks.

According to the CDC, more than a third of students reported experiencing poor mental health during the pandemic while nearly half said those feelings persisted in the following years.

“The past few years have been really challenging for young people here in our Commonwealth and I think we have seen it up close and personal,” said Pennsylvania’s Lt. Governor Austin Davis.

On Friday, Lt. Governor Austin Davis announced how their administration plans to close the gap between students and mental health resources.

“I’m proud of the fact that we were able to deliver on that priority by investing 90 million dollars in student mental health grants for schools across our Commonwealth,” Davis said.

The grants are non-competitive, and every district can apply through the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency. The funding will support districts that are working to provide their students with more mental health resources whether that be in the form of school counselors, district social workers or physical spaces and activities for students.

“Allow school districts to decide what they need and how they can best use that money,” said Carrie Rowe, the Deputy Secretary for the Office of Elementary and Secondary Education.

Currently, Pennsylvania recommends only one school counselor for every 250 students, but as education around mental health continues to expand, state leaders say that districts are in need of much more and want to improve student services.

“The administration cares but the problem that they are having is trying to find the resources to deal with the issues that these kids are facing,” Rowe said.

The deadline for districts to apply is Feb. 29.

