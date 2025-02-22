Clouds ease up on Saturday; several days of mild weather ahead

PITTSBURGH — Clouds will give way to sunshine on Saturday morning, allowing for a bright start to the day and a decent warm-up in the afternoon. You’ll still need the winter coat, but the mid-30s will feel pretty nice after the week we had!

More clouds will move in tonight and Sunday, but the slow moderating trend will continue. Several days next week will feature highs in the 40s, and Wednesday will even have a 50-degree day.

Aside from a few showers north of Pittsburgh on Tuesday, we should stay mainly dry until a cold front crosses sometime next Wednesday or Thursday. Enjoy the quiet time before some more cold air moves through in early March.

