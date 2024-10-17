Clouds move out Thursday, but widespread frost, freeze likely to close out week

PITTSBURGH — Clouds will finally head out during the day today. However, those clear skies and light winds Friday morning will be the recipe for many areas dropping below 35 dgrees before sunrise. Widespread frost and freeze is likely to close out the week.

We’ll start a quick moderating trend to close out the workweek with plenty of sun and temperatures getting back up above normal.

The weekend looks dry, sunny and pleasant with highs in the 70s. Much of next week should have temperatures above normal with lots of sunshine.

