Cloudy and humid Wednesday; showers expected south of Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — It’s cloudy and humid today, with highs in the upper 70s, around 80 degrees. There will be showers mainly south of Pittsburgh, with heavier pockets of rain and some thunder possible south of I-70 towards Morgantown.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy and muggy, with fog developing in some locations. Lows will be in the 60s.

I will still be humid Thursday, with a mix of sun and clouds and highs hitting the mid-80s. Isolated showers and storms are possible in spots during the afternoon and evening hours.

Rainfall could be heavy at times due to higher humidity through the week and into the weekend. This could produce localized flooding. Always be weather aware and have ways to get alerts.

