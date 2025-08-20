Cloudy and humid today, with chance of spotty showers into afternoon

PITTSBURGH — It’s cloudy, humid and a bit unsettled over us today. A weak front is draped nearby and may keep the chance for spotty showers going into this afternoon. The highest chance will be in areas east of Pittsburgh and eventually toward the Laurel Highlands by this evening.

A northeast wind will spread more clouds our way late tonight and early Thursday. While an isolated shower can’t be ruled out tomorrow, most areas will end up dry with gradually increasing amounts of sun throughout the day.

Humidity levels will drop late Thursday into Friday, offering a pleasant end to the week. Saturday will trend warmer and a bit more humid, but that will be short-lived as the next front will cross on Sunday, bringing a big shift in our weather.

We’ll see our coolest stretch of weather in months early next week, with highs largely in the 70s and nighttime lows that may dip into the 40s for many of us. Break out the pumpkin spice!

