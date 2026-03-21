Cloudy but mild conditions expected Saturday. Storms return Sunday night

PITTSBURGH — A cold front went through the region last night, and you may have heard some loud thunder and small hail that came with those storms! We’re quiet this morning, but clouds will be stubborn today with partial clearing expected this afternoon. Despite the clouds, highs should rebound closer to 60 degrees.

It stays mild tonight, with lows only dipping into the upper 40s and low 50s. Temperatures will surge into the upper 70s Sunday afternoon, but an approaching cold front will bring showers and scattered storms by mid to late afternoon. Any storm that develops could be strong to severe, with damaging straight-line winds the primary threat. However, repeated rounds of heavy rain and even an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out.

Most of the rain exits shortly after midnight Sunday night, with much cooler air felt Monday. However, much like how this entire month has gone, the cooldown will be brief, with highs jumping into the 50s by midweek.

Make sure you have the Severe Weather Team 11 app handy on Sunday so you can track the storms in the palm of your hand.

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