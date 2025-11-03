Cloudy with afternoon wind gusts up to 30 mph

PITTSBURGH — More clouds this afternoon with winds gusting up to 25-30 mph. Highs will be near average in the mid-50s. Conditions clear tonight with decreasing winds; expect it to get chilly with lows in the 30s.

It’ll be mostly sunny on Tuesday with highs near average in the mid to upper 50s. Warmer air is expected on Wednesday with highs rising to the mid-60s, along with wind gusts up to 36 mph. A few showers are possible on Wednesday evening. Cooler air will follow with highs back to the mid-50s on Thursday.

Clouds will increase again on Friday morning, and rain will develop by the afternoon, which will stick around through the evening hours. A few showers may linger into Saturday morning, but Saturday looks to be the drier day of the weekend.

Sunday will feature a chilly soaking rain with colder air wrapping in from the northwest by Sunday night and into next Monday.

Make sure to check the latest forecast on Channel 11 News. Download the Severe Weather Team 11 App for the latest weather updates and alerts.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group