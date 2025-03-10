Coalitions against violence spreading throughout our region

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — The Greater Valley Coalition of Peace and Justice is known in the Mon Valley for making a difference.

“The information we’ve put out there have prevented a lot of issues, homicides and shootings. I would... say that if we weren’t out there the number of homicides would be triple or quadruple,” said Lee Davis, a co-founder of the Greater Valley Coalition.

From violence prevention work to crisis response, the stakeholders at the table just keep growing.

“We’ve been able to provide not just food for families in distress, but we’ve been able to move families out of the state who may be going through something, whether it’s a victim of a crime,” Davis said.

It’s a network of resources in one place to help a community change. In its eight years, the coalition has grown to over 300 members and now some of those members are starting up their own coalitions at home.

“It brings everyone together, it allows people to say okay this is actually what is happening on my street can somebody address it?” said Brett Douthett, the Sto-Rox Coalition Outreach Coordinator.

The Sto-Rox Coalition is in its infancy stage as it works to grow members but has addressed small things like more lighting on the main streets.

“Just a space place, just safe for people to come out that’s what everyone wants that’s the goal for everyone,” Douthett said.

This isn’t the only community at work. In total, three new coalitions are in the building phases representing multiple communities but headquartered in Penn Hills, McKees Rocks and Aliquippa.

“We live here, we are residents, property owners, raising children in this neighborhood so being able to be part of the change and reducing violence, assist with it being a safer environment for our young kids growing up is super important to us,” said Ashley Blakeman, the Penn Hills Coalition Coordinator.

What makes these new ventures headed for success is the passion and care from those who are living it.

“Being able to be part of a network of coalitions bringing all these community-based organizations and leaders together to prevent the violence in the communities, it’s working 100%,” Blakeman said.

What makes coalitions unique is that they have zero funding and all the people involved are volunteering their time.

