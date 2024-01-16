‘Code Blue’ extended through next Monday in Allegheny County, City of Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A “Code Blue” action declared by the Allegheny County Department of Human Services and the City of Pittsburgh has been extended.

The Code Blue that was originally set to end on Thursday morning will now last until Monday, Jan. 22, at 8 a.m.

A Code Blue is declared when the air temperature is forecast by the National Weather Service to fall below 26 degrees between 4 p.m. and 8 a.m.

County, city and local homeless shelter provider staff have been mobilized to provide support for the Code Blue Action.

During a Code Blue event:

Unsheltered individuals will be directed to present for shelter at Second Avenue Commons (700 Second Avenue, Downtown).

All DHS shelters serving persons experiencing homelessness will remain open to shelter guests 24 hours per day, while air temperatures remain below 26 degrees Fahrenheit. The county will send another announcement when the Code Blue Action ends.

If the existing systems are at capacity, people will be transported to the severe weather emergency shelter.

The City of Pittsburgh has identified Ammon Recreation Center (2217 Bedford Ave, Pittsburgh) for this use.

Outreach teams will focus their engagement on the homeless community and offer services and support.

Warming locations will open throughout the City of Pittsburgh if the temperature drops below 20 F. Click here for a list of locations.

