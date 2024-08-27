Code Orange Air Quality Action Day declared for Tuesday

PITTSBURGH — A Code Orange Air Quality Action Day has been declared for Tuesday throughout the Pittsburgh region.

The alert includes Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Washington and Westmoreland counties.

Mostly sunny skies, light winds and high temperatures will likely contribute to eight-hour average concentrations of ozone on Tuesday, a news release says.

Young children, the elderly and those with respiratory problems, such as asthma, emphysema, and bronchitis, are especially vulnerable to the effects of air pollution and should limit outdoor activities.

Residents and businesses within the Air Quality Action Day areas are strongly encouraged to help reduce air pollution by:

Conserving electricity by setting air conditioning to a higher temperature

Combining errands to reduce vehicle trips

Limiting engine idling

Refueling cars and trucks after dusk

For more information, visit DEP at www.dep.pa.gov.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group