Code Orange Air Quality Alert issued for Sunday with a foggy start to the day

PITTSBURGH — Expect mostly cloudy skies with patchy dense fog possible later; lows will be in the 60s.

Morning clouds and fog are expected early Sunday with mostly dry conditions with plenty of sunshine for the afternoon.

Highs will reach the upper 80s. The heat index will push into the low 90s.

A Code Orange Air Quality Alert has been issued for Allegheny, Beaver, Butler, Washington, Westmoreland, Fayette and Armstrong counties for Sunday.

Air Quality Forecast 6/29/25 Air Quality Forecast 6/29/25 (WPXI/WPXI)

Air Quality Alert 6/29/25 Air Quality Alert 6/29/25 (WPXI/WPXI)

The air may become unhealthy for sensitive groups, including people who have asthma, heart disease, or other lung diseases and for children and older adults.

We won’t stay dry for long; scattered showers and storms return to the forecast Monday and Tuesday with the threat of heavy rainfall. We should get a break in the wet weather on Wednesday.

Get the latest forecast on Channel 11 News. Download the Severe Weather Team 11 App for the latest updates and alerts.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group