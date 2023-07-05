CODE ORANGE: Poor air quality, areas of fog Wednesday morning; sun later will warm temps to high 80s

PITTSBURGH — Fireworks last night along with an inversion this morning will lead to poor air quality today, hence why the DEP has hoisted a code orange air quality alert. In addition, we’ll have to watch for areas of fog again prior to 9 a.m., and it could be rather dense in spots.

Once the fog lifts, we’ll see plenty of sunshine today, which will help to warm us into the upper 80s. An isolated shower could develop east into the mountains, but the vast majority of us won’t see rain.

Heat indexes tomorrow push at or above 90 as slightly more humid air returns. An approaching front could bring us a few showers or storms by the evening, but most of the day will be dry. Occasional showers could roll through Thursday night and into Friday morning, but no severe weather is expected.

The first half of the weekend looks drier at the moment with a better chance for showers by Sunday.

Download the WPXI Weather App to stay aware of changing weather conditions.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group