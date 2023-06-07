Cold case: State police seeking info on 1996 Hanover Township homicide

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania state police are seeking information on a cold case out of Hanover Township, Washington County.

On June 19, 1996, the remains of James Louis Levy, 27, were discovered by a mountain biker while riding on a trail.

Police said Levy was buried in a shallow grave in the middle of the fire trail and was discovered when his body began to decompose and come to the surface.

An autopsy revealed that Levy died from a gunshot wound to the back of the head.

Levy was last seen alive in the Pittsburgh area around two weeks prior, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding this incident are asked to contact the PSP Pittsburgh Station at 724-787-2000 and speak to Trooper Kress or you can contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers if you have information on this crime, any serious crime, or wanted person, call the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=107

