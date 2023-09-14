Cold start with temps in the 40s; sunny skies warm highs to the low 70s

PITTSBURGH — Jacket weather this morning and the next several mornings with temperatures in the 40s! Lots of sunshine during the day though and that will get us back into the low 70s during the afternoon. Dry Canadian air will keep skies mostly clear which will allow for big temperature swings along with light winds.

A weak front could bring us some light showers on Sunday, but any rain looks light. That will allow cooler air to stick around early next week with highs staying in the low 70s and overnight lows a few degrees below average in the low 50s. Temperatures could bounce back into the upper 70s as we head into late next week.

