Cold start with temps warming to only near 60 degrees Thursday

PITTSBURGH — Some of you will have to scrape frost off the windshield before heading out the door this morning. Temperatures are in the 30s across much of the area to start the day and will only warm to near 60 degrees this afternoon despite tons of sunshine.

It will be another frosty start on Friday, but we’ll stay dry through the first half of the weekend. A freeze watch has been issued for the area on Friday morning.

We’ll finally get wet this weekend, with the next best chance of rain being Sunday. There will be showers on and off through the day Sunday and into Sunday night.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group