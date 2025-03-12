Cold Wednesday morning before temps warm up to near 70 degrees again

PITTSBURGH — A weak front swept through the area overnight, dropping temperatures from the 70s yesterday to the mid-30s this morning. You’ll need a coat as you head out, but you can dump it this afternoon as temperatures soar close to 70 degrees again!

It won’t be as chilly in the nights ahead with lows in the 40s. Highs will stay in the upper 60s and low 70s through Friday with plenty of sunshine each day.

The weekend will bring changes with a line or cluster of morning showers/storms Saturday. Much of the day will be dry with heavy rain and gusty storms possible late Saturday night into early Sunday morning. The timing of this front suggests widespread severe weather is unlikely for us, but it’s something to watch.

A brief shot of cooler air will be felt early next week.

