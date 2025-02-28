Colder, breezy with temps warming up near 50 degrees Friday afternoon

PITTSBURGH — It’s colder and breezy this morning with temperatures in the mid-30s area wide. Scattered light snow showers will continue to wind down.

As southwest winds take over this afternoon, temperatures will rebound closer to 50 degrees! It will be windy at times with gusts as high as 30 mph or so. Colder air will start to press south late tonight, bringing some light rain or snow showers as early as this evening for areas along I-80.

Flurries and snow showers Saturday morning will replaced by bitter cold air during the afternoon as wind chills dip into the teens and eventually single digits Saturday night. Sunday will be a very cold day, but we’ll have plenty of sunshine and less wind.

Temperatures quickly rebound early next week with highs back into the 50s by Tuesday.

