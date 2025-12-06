Colder temperatures for the weekend, light dusting of snow to round out Sunday

PITTSBURGH — It will remain chilly this weekend as clouds keep temperatures in the 30s during the day and 20s at night.

A weak system will bring us the chance for snow showers Sunday afternoon. Not much snow is expected however with maybe a dusting in spots and slightly higher amounts possible over the ridges.

That system will pull in a fresh round of cold air late Sunday night with wind chills falling well down into the teens by Monday morning. Despite more sunshine Monday, highs won’t get out of the 20s.

A series of waves (Alberta clippers) will dive southeast toward our area next week, bringing a chance for light rain or snow Wednesday and then again by the end of the week. Confidence is growing in our coldest air of the season arriving next weekend. Gear up for plenty more cold air!

