Coldest morning so far this season on Friday, temperatures rise later on

PITTSBURGH — Low temperatures on Friday morning will drop into the low to mid-30s, with widespread frost or a hard freeze likely. It will be the coldest morning so far this season, so grab the jackets before you head out.

High temperatures will climb back into the low 60s under a mix of clouds and sunshine.

Saturday will be warmer with highs in the low 70s, but a stray shower will be possible.

A better chance for rain returns Sunday, along with the threat of afternoon storms that could bring downpours and gusty winds.

Get the latest forecast updates on Channel 11 News and have the Severe Weather Team 11 app with you for the latest alerts, watches and warnings.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group