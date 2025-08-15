College move-in weekend in Oakland could cause traffic congestion amid bridge work, officials warn

PITTSBURGH — City of Pittsburgh officials are warning that there could be significant trafic impacts this weekend due to college move-ins.

Drivers are told to prepare for traffic disruptions in and around the Oakland neighborhood as college students return to campus.

Move-in weekend comes at the same time as planned inspections of two bridges in Oakland, the Forbes Avenue Bridge (Central Oakland near Carnegie Mellon University) and Swinburne Bridge (South Oakland).

If the inspections proceed on Sunday, the Forbes Avenue Bridge will be partially closed to one lane with the sidewalk maintained, and the Swinburne Bridge will be fully closed.

Officials note that Oakland is already seeing reduced traffic due to the closure for the Charles Anderson Memorial Bridge Rehabilitation Project, the closure of the Panther Hollow Bridge and a lane restriction on Fifth Avenue toward Downtown because of private construction and Pittsburgh Regional Transit University Line work.

Drivers are told to expect congestion, delays and detours in Oakland and surrounding neighborhoods.

