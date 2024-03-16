Collier Township restaurant not being rebuilt after massive fire

COLLIER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A popular restaurant in Collier Township will not be rebuilt after a massive fire in December.

Rooster’s Roadhouse caught fire in the early morning hours of Dec. 6. The blaze was out of control for hours, and once crews knocked down the flames, the building became engulfed with smoke. After the fire, the building was just a shell and was immediately torn down.

The restaurant took to its Facebook page to announce their future plans, saying they will not be rebuilding the business.

“We did what we did, where we did it, because of what it was. We felt were not just the proprietors of Rooster’s but keepers of a piece of history and that is now gone. If rebuilt, it would never be the same, as we lost the building, we so much loved,” owners Bruce and Jeanette said.

Rooster’s Roadhouse was once an old tavern, which dated back to the 1800′s.

“We loved the years we spent with you but we’re not getting any younger, and it is now time for ourselves,” the Facebook post said.

