Colts boost offense before Steelers game

The Indianapolis Colts are boosting their roster by adding two players from the practice squad. With the injury to Jonathan Taylor, they have elevated running back Tyler Goodson. In addition, they will add wide receiver Ethan Fernea from the practice squad. Goodson will backup Zack Moss and Trey Sermon, who are filling in for the injured Taylor. Fernea will add depth to the wide receiver room, while the dangerous receiver room of Michael Pittman, Alec Pierce, and Josh Downs will challenge the Steelers secondary.

The team has been averaging just 2.5 yards per carry in the two games since Taylor was injured. That matters, although Moss has put together a solid season. He will look to carry the load and help the Colts offense and Gardner Minshew dice up this Steelers defense.

Taylor and the Colts agreed to a new three-year, $42 million contract with $26.5 million in guaranteed money. He was on the physically unable-to-perform list with an ankle injury while also holding out for a new contract. He returned to game action and, in that limited action, has been serviceable but not entirely up to speed. But Moss has picked up the slack while Taylor has been down for multiple games this season. Goodson will help bring depth to that room.

