Comfortable Tuesday night giving way to climbing temperatures through Friday

PITTSBURGH — Give the AC a break and enjoy another comfortable night, with seasonal temperatures and low humidity. But unfortunately, it won’t last long.

Temperatures will climb back into the upper 80s Wednesday and into the low 90s Thursday and Friday.

Humidity will also increase through Friday, pushing the heat index into the mid-to-upper 90s, bringing a major heat risk back to the area.

Scattered thunderstorms will also fire up Friday, bringing the threat of heavy downpours and strong winds.

